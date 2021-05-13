Vermont DMV
To the Editor:
Covid unfortunately closed most mobile DMV offices, well thankfully things are looking much brighter now. I would think the state would lead by example and make things convenient again for Vermonters! I was on hold for today for over two hours and still was unable to get what I needed done as I would need to mail in paperwork and wait 4-6 weeks! I’m just wondering, what happened to all the state employees that worked at these sites! I can only imagine the mess this is going to be!
Mona Marceau
Barnet, Vt.
