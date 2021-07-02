Vermont Information Center Clarification
To the Editor:
I need to STRESS that the Information Centers continuously clean with COVID Sanitizers several times a day. They also offer sterilizing hand sanitizer. The sentences about COVID cases belonged in a different article that was written about COVID.
Respectfully,
Donna Camber
Lyndonville
