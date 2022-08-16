Vermont is Unsympathetic

I have a complaint. In summation, Vermont is still unsympathetic to our struggling local businesses and willing to give incentives to new residents to move in to live and work here. That is my complaint. Why not give our struggling little businesses some incentives too or an attempt to make their lives better? Many of these peoples’ ancestors have worked this land and paid taxes on it for generations.
As an ex-town clerk of 22 years, I’ve seen and heard both sides of a good many complaints. Lunenburg, in the Northeast Kingdom, has a high percentage of seniors and disabled vets, many still working in order to make a living. Most can not afford newer vehicles nor have the finances to take them to big dealerships to get them serviced.
We need our local businesses and they need us. Together, we have survived years helping one another. Now comes an anonymous complaint against some local businesses because the complainer didn’t like the looks of the necessary inventory to keep a garage running. An investigator has shown up giving at least one garage until snow flies to remove the unsightly inventory. When an anonymous complaint can hurt a whole community, someone should care enough to complain about that! If you don’t agree, perhaps you will when your vehicle won’t start or breaks down and there is no one within 30 miles to haul it away and fix it. You might also get your “stickers” in Burlington or Montpelier. In serious cases, anonymity is necessary, but who do you address to argue your side?
Thank you for your time and listening to my complaint. I’m 83 and waiting for another winter and I hope I will not see another local business have to close. This argument has been settled. Montpelier has spoken. We have heard its voice, too bad they can’t hear ours.
