What can be done to these Vermont judges? How can we stop these judges from doing the huge harm to our local communities by letting all these criminals getting off scott free so they can continue to do their damage here and back where they came from (just like the two that were caught in Conn. for robbery and murder) from the south that come up here to sell their poison to the drug addicted people up here in Vt. which gladly give these people a place to live for the dope they use or resell?
The judges need to have a commission of their peers to oversee what they are doing and for disciplining them and not just the legislature (if that is who does it now) so we do not have all this criminal activity happening in our communities without any over site by someone besides these liberal judges that think they should let all of them run free and do the damage that they do to our communities. If we need to change the laws to make the judges do the right thing then lets do it. I do not know the legal aspect of all this but I wish someone who does know how to change the laws to stop this madness.
Please lets get together if there is any people left in Vt (which I hear it all the time but they do not want to speak out in fear of retaliation from job or community) that is not a liberal socialist lets do it before it is too late if it is not already which I believe the families that have been harmed by this scum know for sure.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
