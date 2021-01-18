Vermont Mask Survey
To the Editor:
Thank you for your willingness to open the discussion about the effects of mask use. Unfortunately, there is a widespread misunderstanding that healthcare providers experience “no negative side effects” from wearing masks, and that is just not true. There are over three decades of studies documenting the effects, including concerns about the lack of oxygen, increased CO2, overheating, and other physical impacts that medical providers experience. Examples of these studies can be found in the references section of The Vermont Mask Survey Fall Report at: vtmasksurvey.com.
I always encourage people to do their own research, and read the studies themselves, before coming to conclusions. Science, by its very nature, is constantly evolving. There is a lot of data being released right now about mask use, as the world’s scientists have been working together all year to better understand the risks and benefits of this new health practice.
For example, this newly released study of the effects on children in Germany is precisely the kind of study I am conducting, though on a much larger scale. The findings are very similar to my own, and therefore confirm the method and results of my Vermont mask survey. “Co-Ki”: First results of a Germany-wide registry on mouth and nose covering (mask) in children by Silke Schwarz, et. al., assesses numerous physical, mental/emotional, and behavioral impacts experienced by children when wearing masks. The study points out that there were no existing registries for collecting complaints about masks, and no studies on the safety of their use on children. Within one week, they had collected over 20,000 surveys. Based on the seriousness and prevalence of the negative health effects, the authors call for “a renewed risk-benefit assessment for the vulnerable group of children.”
