Vermont Needs Benning

If you are looking for positive change, look no further than Joe Benning for Lt. Governor. Joe Benning is the candidate Vermont needs. He is politically moderate, civil to others, well versed in Vermont and US history, and passionate for the rule of law. Change without regard to these
is just change and not always for the better. Joe has been senator for the Caledonia district for 12 years, giving him the best possible experience for the role of Lt. Governor.
I have known Joe since 2005. I have worked with him in our local motorcycle chapter, in Rotary activities, and we’ve traveled across this country coast to coast, from Vermont to Alaska and back on our motorcycles. I’ve spent weeks at a time in close quarters with him and a group of other riders as we tested our physical endurance, faced long days, unexpected weather events, and individual personal, emotional, and health issues along with other unforeseen logistical problems on the road. He has shown me time and time again that not only is he genuinely prepared, but patient, thoughtful, caring and respectful of differing opinions when things change on the fly. He is always looking for consensus and a way forward; always keeping a calm demeanor and caring for others.
Vermont and our Governor can use a partner like Joe Benning to help guide our state forward. We’ve been through some trying times recently and Joe has the experience, skills, knowledge, passion and desire to help all of us move forward towards building a better, stronger Vermont to live and work, to raise our families and enjoy the fruits of our labor.
Please take the time to get to know Joe Benning. Read up on his history as a leader in the Vermont Senate, listen to him speak to others, contact him and ask him how he would handle the issues you are facing or are concerned with. He’d love to hear from you. I personally guarantee he will give you his time and full attention and will back up his positions with well thought out, well researched, polite, honest and from the heart answers; not the usual general political talking points.
I hope you will consider supporting Joe Benning with your vote on August 9th. Joe is truly Vermont’s best choice for Lt. Governor..
