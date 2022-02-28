Vermont Needs Strong Leaders -Update
To the Editor:
I felt compelled to respond to the Editor’s note attached to my opinion piece published in the Barton Chronicle on February 9, 2022 and entitled, Vermont Needs Strong Leaders. The Editor’s note attempted to assert that these Covid vaccines are not gene therapy, that two of the available Covid vaccines are FDA approved and that the unvaccinated are much more likely to have severe Covid. The following is my response. I never write anything unless I have the documentation and have extensively researched what I am writing and sharing, thus I wanted to clarify a few pieces.
These COVID vaccine products are officially registered as biologics with the FDA and this is indeed the first time that we have merged synthetic biology, biotechnology and nanotechnology into a ‘vaccine’ product. Also you do not “warp speed” experimental drugs and vaccines, there are obviously safety and ethical issues around this aspect of the vaccine campaign. Each individual has a right to informed consent and the ability to choose or refuse these experimental gene therapy drugs, being marketed as vaccines. At the World Health Summit in Berlin in 2021, Stefan Oelrick, President of the Pharmaceutical Section of Bayer stated, “mRNA vaccines are an example for that cell and gene therapy, I always like to say if we had surveyed two years ago in the public would you be willing to take gene or cell therapy and inject into your body, we would have probably had a 95% refusal rate.”
With regards to these products altering your human genes, I cannot say and I did not say. I have seen concerns, hypotheses and preliminary research on this topic by prominent scientists and researchers but I have not personally had a chance to dig into this research yet and thus cannot comment adequately. There is talk about transfection and the role of reverse transcriptase in potentially making this possible and these are some of the potential concerns by geneticists and researchers but again we are in clinical trials and have no existing evidence with regards to long term impacts and complications related to these experimental injections, this data is currently being accumulated in the ongoing clinical trials.
The Editor at the Barton Chronicle was correct in saying that we do have two Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved COVID vaccines. However, it becomes critical to look at the big picture regarding this specific FDA approval process and status. With regards to the full FDA approval of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines, there is actually a pretty convoluted, disturbing story. We are indeed still in clinical trials for all three of the COVID vaccines available in this country- see attached clinical trial links-. This fact in and of itself is enough to question how and why we could ever have full FDA approval at this point. I did write in great detail about the FDA “approval” of Pfizer’s Comirnaty vaccine back in September, 2021. Vermont Daily Chronicle published my three-part series on this and that can still be accessed from their website if anyone is interested in the larger story
In short, it goes like this: The FDA has officially approved the Pfizer Comirnaty and the Moderna Spikevax COVID vaccines. These are the FDA approved versions of the COVID vaccines in this country. An FDA approved product, in this case a biologic being called a ‘vaccine’, by its very nature should have rigorous safety data collected and verified not only for the safety and welfare of the recipients but also because it now becomes an industry- vouch safe product that the maker’s are held liable for in case of reactions, side effects or death related to the approved product. The company receiving approval stands behind their product and personally vouches for the safety and effectiveness of their product, as any good company should. The current available Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines in this country both still only have Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) status, which was recently renewed. They were not shifted to the status of an FDA approved product, they were renewed as EUA only and this offers a full liability shield and protections for manufacturers, distributors and qualified, covered persons offering these experimental vaccines. An FDA approved product would not have these protections and liability shields because they would have gone through the rigorous approval process. It is said these FDA approved products are interchangeable from an ingredient standpoint with the EUA versions but the products currently available to the public are not the FDA approved versions and do not have the protections that would and should come with an actual FDA approved product. This is significant.
It is important to note that in an FDA document revised on January 31, 2022 and entitled, Factsheets for Healthcare Providers Administering Vaccine (Vaccination Providers), on page 13, it states “FDA has authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which is not an FDA-approved vaccine “ This same statement is made regarding the EUA Moderna Covid vaccine in its own fact sheet.
It is also important to note that due to the Public Readiness and Preparedness Act (PREP Act) of 2005, both the EUA Pfizer BioNTech and the EUA Moderna experimental injections and now also the FDA approved ‘vaccines,’ Comirnaty and Spikevax, ALL have a liability shield in which Pfizer and Moderna, the manufacturers of the product, cannot be held responsible for any adverse reaction or deaths related to either of these ‘vaccines’. Normally with an FDA approved ‘vaccine’ like Comirnaty or Spikevax, Pfizer and Moderna would be held liable for any adverse reactions caused by these FDA approved products. There is also the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP) which offers broader compensation packages for injury due to FDA approved vaccines. None of the FDA approved COVID vaccines or the EUA COVID vaccines fall under this category. Unfortunately and quite disturbingly, due to the PREP Act which was enacted on February 20, 2020, published on March 17, 2020 by Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, and has now gone through ten amendments, both the EUA Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna COVID vaccines and the FDA approved Comirnaty and Spikevax vaccines all include full liability protection because they fall under the umbrella of Medical Countermeasures against Covid -19. Thus the only avenue for potential compensation of injury by these experimental products is through the Countermeasure Injury and Compensation Program (CICP) which is greatly limited in its reimbursements and is paid through the government and ultimately the taxpayers instead of Pfizer or Moderna, the manufactures of the now FDA “approved” products. There are current claims to the CICP for COVID vaccine injury, but at this point no compensation has been paid out. In addition, as of February 4, 2022, 1,103,891 adverse events and 23,615 deaths due to the COVID vaccines have been reported (not confirmed) to the Health and Human Services Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). This is the highest amount of reported adverse events and deaths from any and all vaccines in the past several decades. This is significant and needs to be factored into decisions made regarding these vaccines.
Hopefully you can see what this equates to at this point- on one hand we have two FDA approved COVID vaccines, Comirnaty and Spikevax, which Pfizer and Moderna should be held accountable for from a liability standpoint and on the other hand we have two liability-free EUA vaccines. We are told they are interchangeable and that they are the same formulation and ALL of them are fully shielded from liability due to the declaration of the PREP Act. This is unacceptable, unethical and potentially fraudulent. Of course the question becomes when does the protection offered by the declaration of the PREP Act expire and is it acceptable for a now supposedly FDA approved product to be shielded if it has successfully gone through the rigorous safety and efficacy research and testing that an FDA approved product demands?
Another important question at this point revolves around the legitimacy and legality of this approval. In your opinion- does this qualify as a fully approved FDA vaccine product? This is a very important, heavily debated question and due to the unprecedented, gray areas of this recent approval process, it is a difficult question to actually answer as you can clearly see. We the people have a right to know the full story to help inform our decisions for ourselves and our families.
The last piece I wanted to address is the fact that the evidence is very clear that previous infection with COVID offers more protection than a vaccinated person without previous infection. In a study published in the prestigious Science journal entitled- Having SARS-CoV-2 once confers much greater immunity than a vaccine – but vaccination remains vital, it is stated that,
“The natural immune protection that develops after a SARS-CoV-2 infection offers considerably more of a shield against the Delta variant of the pandemic coronavirus than two doses of the Pfizer- BioNTech vaccine, according to a large Israeli study that some scientists wish came with a “Don’t try this at home” label. The newly released data show people who once had a SARS-CoV-2 infection were much less likely then never-infected vaccinated people to get Delta, develop symptoms from it or become hospitalized with serious COVID-19.”
As is evident, there is much more to the conversation regarding risk and potential severity than just the subject of vaccination status. Natural immunity has always been the gold standard and there are currently over 146 studies showing both its legitimacy and in many cases superiority over vaccines alone with regards to protection and actual immunity.
There are many estimates with regards to how much of the population currently has natural immunity to COVID, these range anywhere form 30-52% but may be quite higher with the number of mild cases that have presented in many children and healthy adults. It is also important to note that in the Center for Disease Control Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report from January 28, 2022 entitled, COVID-19 Cases in Hospitalizations by Covid-19 Vaccination Status and Previous COVID-19 Diagnosis- California and New York (May - November, 2021), it is quite evident that an unvaccinated, COVID-recovered individual has just as much protection as a vaccinated, COVID-recovered individual and more protection than a vaccinated individual with no previous infection. It is NOT simply a matter of vaccination status when discussing risk and severity of COVID, it actually, according to the current science, seems to be in part a matter of COVID recovered or not, thus the acknowledgment and importance of natural immunity becomes highly relevant. It is also essential to keep in mind the many other additional factors influencing high-risk COVID cases and supported by substantial evidence such as: chronic disease and comorbidities, obesity, Vitamin D levels, certain medications and overall nutrition status which is intimately tied to immune system function.
One of the most recent research studies regarding natural immunity presented at the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Disease found “Previous COVID-19 infection, but not vaccination, improves performance of antibodies and potentially provides longer-term protection.” Science is always a work in progress and there is so much we really do not know and are just learning. This is the real process of classical science and awareness around this fact is crucial.
There is not often a simple solution in a complicated, multi-factorial, situation like COVID -thus it becomes critical, as always, to uphold constitutional rights, civil liberties and the rights of body autonomy and informed consent. These are very personal, private health decisions that must be respected at all times, especially given the fact that there is truly so much unknown at this time regarding safety, efficacy and actual risks – also keep in mind that the clinical trials are still in effect. I felt this information was important to factor into the ongoing conversation regarding COVID so that individuals can have all possible information in hand as they move forward.
Alison Despathy MS
Danville, Vt.
