Vermont Public Libraries

Like many people who grew up in St. Johnsbury, the Athenaeum played an important role in my education. I spent many hours there studying, reading, and admiring the art work. It was not uncommon for me to drop in there on my home from the Academy. I loved doing my homework there surrounded by stacks of books, wooden spiral staircases, and where the only sounds were a ticking clock, the rustling of turned pages, and an occasional whisper.
Andrew Carnegie, the steel magnate who underwrote the building of 1,689 public libraries between 1883 and 1929, was a catalyst for the growth of public libraries in the United States. Yet, 12 years before Carnegie built his first library, Horace Fairbanks gifted the Athenaeum to the people of St. Johnsbury.
Public libraries are an important element of vibrant communities as research has repeatedly shown, which why I believe that the Athenaeum is one of St. Johnsbury’s crown jewels. We are not unique among Vermont communities, however, because Vermont has the most public libraries per capita of any state in America. So it is not surprising that Vermont has been rated the best state for public libraries.
24/7 Tempo reviewed data from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, an independent U.S. government agency, to rank each state’s libraries . The ranking consisted of an index of the number of outlets, visits, youth and young adult programs, paid staff, books and files and collections per capita for the year 2019.
Three other New England states joined Vermont in the top ten states: Maine (5), New Hampshire (6), and Massachusetts (10).
Great public libraries is one of many reasons that Vermont is a great place to live and work.
