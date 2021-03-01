Vermont Rights
To the Editor:
To the Governor and our AG:
Sirs,
What you are doing to this business in Newport is appalling. In my eyes this is the beginning of, actually more than the beginning of, Nazi Germany. People need to remember history. It is repeating itself now.
You are trying to put fear into all business owners with what you are doing to this business, in the name of safety. It is unjustified with the science that is out there. I have no idea where you are getting your science from. It is wrong. There have been studies done on masks for a long time. If they worked, this virus should be gone by now. You and the CDC have terrified the public into compliance. With the mandates you have had in place, not laws, you should be seeing that it is not working. Open your eyes!
Now your God who heads up the CDC wants us to wear 2 masks??? This is just an experiment in social compliance. But it’s OK for people from all over to come and ski at our mountains, not quarantine and go to the local pub after. But it’s not OK for families to have a Christmas dinner together.
You are training our kids to rat out their parents if they went anywhere or had family over. If that’s not a tactic directly from Hitler I don’t know what it is.
Now you’re using UPS to do this? The drivers have never worn masks when they deliver here. Hippocrates!!!
I am completely amazed that the public is turning a blind eye to this. I personally am sick and tired of it. I will not require masks in my business. SUE me for my freedom of choice.
If you as a person are fearful, wear your mask. In your eyes you will be protected. Don’t force your opinion on others who are not afraid. PLEASE!
I support this business in Newport with all my heart. And I will patron them happily. All other businesses in this state also need to do the same. Stand up and be heard. Complacency will loose all our freedoms. If you as people and businesses are going to stay silent, shame on you. When your rights and freedoms are gone, you can only blame yourselves.
I challenge all businesses in the state of Vermont to support our freedom and put a sign on your door “masks optional”. I have! Lots of people have fought and payed the ultimate price for our freedom in this country. Now we dishonor them by letting this tyranny happen.
Please stop destroying the economy, families, children and humanity with this BS you are pushing. You, the government are truly the problem. We truly need to bring God back into our lives and schools. He is the answer, not you.
A true patriot questions the government and pushes back on tyranny. You are throwing this in people’s faces to shame them. SHAME ON YOU!!! I for one have had enough. I hope this letter will empower others to stand up to you and your tyranny.
Kevin Aucoin
TGI Creations LLC
Newark, Vt.
