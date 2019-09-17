Vermont’s Bad Laws
To the Editor:
Just a couple quick ones is the mandatory helmet and seat belt laws for adults. Most people that ride a bike wear a helmet for a long ride but if you are just going downtown to pick something up, what the hell? so I hope all the liberals that are going to jump on this letter, I hope you at least ride a motorcycle because otherwise you cannot know the impairment that helmets do to the rider for the seeing and the hearing of other vehicles.
I know there is a lot of support for ending the helmet law and especially out of staters that avoid Vermont and drive up through New Hampshire because of the two laws I mentioned. I am sure the shop owners in Vt. do not need or want that business which would be substantial. But until they speak up they will keep losing that revenue to N.H. because of those 2 stupid laws in Vt. for adults that could be changed so easily if the liberals stopped influencing their people in Montpelier to vote that way. The liberals as everyone knows wants the state and govt. to tell us what is best for us whether we want it or need it or not. Do Vermonters still want this kind of flatlanders attitude in Vt for any more time? I just purchased a newer bike and we will go to NH to spend our money while out riding because the state respects adults and doesn’t treat us like children.
Steve Fortin
St. Johnsbury, Vermont
