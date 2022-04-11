Vermont’s Election Security

Free and fair elections are something we all believe is vital to the health of democracy. Since there have been many commentaries suggesting that our elections in Vermont are ripe for fraud, I wondered how secure our elections are. Fortunately there is an objective measure to determine how secure they are.
The Elections Performance Index (EPI) compares election administration policy and performance across all 50 states. It was first launched by the Pew Charitable Trusts with close consultation and development with an advisory group of leading election officials and academic experts. In 2017, management and development of the EPI passed to the MIT Election Data and Science Lab, which is dedicated to the nonpartisan application of scientific principles to election research and administration.
Vermont in 2020, as it did in 2016, ranked first in election administration of all 50 states. Not only does Vermont have the most secure election of any state, it’s 2020 ranking is the highest score that any state has ever obtained in EPI’s history.
Under Secretary of State Jim Condos’ leadership, Vermont has gone from a middle-of-the-road ranking to being number one twice in a row.
States like Texas, Florida, and Georgia that are passing laws to restrict voting could learn a lesson from Jim Condos. He has proven that making voting more assessable does not lead to increased voter fraud when proper election administration is in place.
Jim Condos investigates any potential election fraud by contacting town clerks and Board of Civil Authorities to resolve them and ensure that appropriate action is taken if needed. For example, seven cases of potential voter fraud in Vermont were reported to the Secretary of States in 2020. Six of them proved to be innocent misidentification by election officials. The one true attempt to vote twice (once by mail and once in person) was someone trying to prove that that voting by mail would be a catalyst for fraud. It was not.
We Vermonters can be proud that Jim Condos has established the most secure elections in the nation.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.