Vermont’s Kitchen Table

To the Editor:
Nearly 40 years ago my parents and I sat at our kitchen table and completed my financial aid application. My parents were purposeful in this exercise. Like most families in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom, we had everything we needed, but not much more. They needed me to understand our situation. I was the oldest of three boys. They supported my desire to attend Lyndon State College but wanted to put it all on the table, they couldn’t afford three college educations. The numbers didn’t lie. Financing my education would be primarily my responsibility.
As a former higher education administrator I’m often asked why higher education is so expensive. There are numerous reasons, not the least of which is a labor-intensive industry where salary and benefits are a large portion of annual operating budgets. Those costs were a reality before the pandemic; and will be a reality going forward. Recent headlines indicate institutions are considering two options: significant budgetary cuts, or dramatically reducing tuition costs. One institution has even proposed offering free tuition for a year.
I’m pleased the decision has been made to commit resources to keeping Vermont’s public higher education institutions alive this fall. But now it’s time for Vermont’s leaders to gather at the kitchen table. The legislature, VSCS leadership, unions, and Vermont’s citizens all have a role to play. Like a family, it’s time to complete this exercise together. The numbers don’t lie. I encourage VT’s leaders to have an honest conversation about its educational mission, the cost to keep its higher education promise, and determine how much each party can contribute. It won’t be easy, tough conversations never are. But it’s long overdue. Education was the best investment I ever made; and one worthy of making on behalf of every Vermonter.
