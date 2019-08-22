Vermont’s Political Cooperation
To the Editor:
One of the many reasons that I am proud to be a Vermonter is our political environment. A recent example of this is Governor Scott’s letter congratulating Senator Leahy on the $6.6 million award from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for Rural Center of Excellence of Substance Use Disorder. Sen. Leahy authored the initiative to develop these rural centers of excellence. In his letter, Gov. Scott states, “We appreciate all [Sen. Leahy] does for Vermont.” In this day and age of political polarization when complimenting someone with a different political outlook is almost nonexistent, it is refreshing to see a conservative Republican state his appreciation to a liberal Democrat.
This type of cooperation across the political spectrum may be unheard of In Washington DC; but here in Vermont, it is our way of life. No doubt both Sen. Leahy and Gov. Scott recognize that the other’s love for Vermont is equal to his own. We Vermonters know that love for our great state trumps differences in political philosophy.
Steven Isham
St. Johnsbury, Vermont
