Vermont’s State Pensions Cannot be Saved: What Now?

To the Editor:

David Coates merits credit for sounding the alarm for years about the substantial underfunding patterns of the Vermont pensions. Most recently he was prescient in an article titled “State retirement plans need a robust stress test.” But alas, this test is more robust than Mr. Coates suggested was needed.

Vermont’s public pension system is grossly underfunded. The COVID-19 pandemic is now inflicting a “robust stress test” on that vulnerability, coupled with huge reductions in anticipated state tax receipts while emergency expenditures of some $40- 70 million are anticipated. It is hard to imagine how Vermont’s teachers and workers can now hope to be paid the benefits promised.

Vermont is not the worst offender in neglecting pension obligations — Pew Research ranks it ahead of 15 other states in funding ratios (Appendix B). As all states will now face drops in tax receipts at the same time as emergency expenditures spike, Vermont’s imploding pensions may be just one of many systems to fail nationally. If so, this is dire — for Vermont’s ineptitude has been epic.

