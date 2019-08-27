Vermont’s Way of Life
To the Editor:
In his latest commentary, Rob Roper of The Ethan Allen Institute sang the praises of Wisconsin and North Carolina at the expense of Vermont. He used two young professionals who moved to those two states to advance their career to argue that that Vermont’s government programs were not enough to keep them living here. Well, those programs did not prevent Mr. Roper from moving to Vermont and remaining here for the past two decades. Apparently, Mr. Roper has not lived in Vermont long enough to know that we Vermonters pay little attention to Flatlanders who come north and criticize us and our state, something that Mr. Roper has perfected. Since Mr. Roper apparently does not approve of us Vermonters or our way of life, he may find living in Wisconsin or North Carolina more to his liking.
Steven Isham
St. Johnsbury, Vermont
