On March 20, National Public Radio (NPR) aired a segment about the Vermont State University (VSU) plan to remove books from the libraries. Although commentators strive to be impartial, it was obvious that the idea seemed incredible to the producers of the story. A university system without a real library? – the story went out across the nation and it made Vermont seem a laughingstock.
The tuition and rooming costs of the VSU system are among the most expensive in the United States, yet the VSU administration seemingly expects to attract students to live on its campuses and not notice that they are getting educational resources akin to what students would have access to if they stayed in their bedrooms to take college classes from home.
You can’t have it both ways, tuition payments as if students are getting a Cadillac experience, but instead giving them economy car educational resources. The plan to decimate the VSU libraries is tragically flawed!
When Lyndon State College and Johnson State College merged to form Northern Vermont University a few years ago, many people suggested that there was a hidden plan to make the VSU system primarily an online program. It seems like that path is still being insidiously, slowly implemented – so maybe state leaders should just go with it.
If Vermont does not want to fund a quality VSU system, state leaders should stop piddling around and take the big step. Offer a very low-cost system to students online, and use the VSU campuses to remedy another tragic issue in Vermont. The campuses could be used to house Vermont’s homeless population.
If the educational quality we give to our college students is not important and can be so easily diminished, at least a laudable trade-off could result.
