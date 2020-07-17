“Vermont Trump Victory Team?”
To the Editor:
In November the Trump campaign and the Vermont Republican Party announced a partnership they labeled the “Vermont Trump Victory Team.” The announcement touted supposed Trump accomplishments—including, oddly, “controlling healthcare costs”—and announced a goal of “electing Republicans across Vermont…to ensure [Trump] can achieve more victories for the American people for many years to come.”
The chair of the state Republican Party, Deb Billado, has been a vocal and fervent fan of Donald Trump. She is now pushing hard to convince voters that they must elect many more Republicans to state offices. So I have to ask, what additional Trump ‘victories’ would the Vermont Trump Victory Team like to inflict on us? Victories like his disastrous mismanagement of a rampaging viral epidemic? His blatant corruption in pardoning Roger Stone while driving Alexander Vindman out of a distinguished military career? More racial division? More healthcare “cost control” like the endless cost increases that are killing Vermont?
I see no evidence that the Vermont GOP has repudiated its alliance with the Trump campaign. Almost all the Republican candidates for Lt. Governor stood behind Trump at their debate on 7/14. And the party’s chair, Billado, appears to be sticking pretty close to Trumpian ideas. In a recent commentary making the rounds of Vermont media, Billado offers up a critique of the Vermont legislature’s priorities for post-COVID recovery. Not a word about how Trump’s actions are extending the health emergency, or how many people are becoming sick and dying from lack of Trump leadership.
