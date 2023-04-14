Vermont Values Under Attack

Recently, a bill has been submitted to the education committee called H.513 which is “An act relating to protecting the competitive integrity and safety of girls and women in sports”. These are rather powerful words seeking a call to action that doom is present of women’s sports being under threat.
However, the text has striking words and concerning intent. The bill would “prohibit individuals that were assigned the sex of male at birth from participating in an elementary, secondary, or postsecondary school athletic program or activity that is designated for girls or women”. I will put immediately, H.513 does not represent Vermont values of welcoming all regardless in this case sex to be included into the picture. If we seek to bar transgender women because of a supposed “advantage” to ensure fairness in sports then ban left-handers from fencing since 40% of elite fencers despite roughly 10% being left-handed. As to Transgender women seeking to play in sports, as Governor Scott best put it “Let them be who they are, and let them play,”. Furthermore, the notion perpetrated of “Trans women taking over women’s sports’ ’ is ludicrous. Looking at the NCAA and IOC, they have allowed trans women to participate in sports for a decade now with certain rules. One of these is the NCAA requiring hormone treatment undergone at the time. Even the BBC noted with the NCAA’s rules “these hormone-based treatments went into effect, trans women are not taking over NCAA sports. They are hugely under-represented”.
H.513 does not represent the will of Vermonters, its values and nor does the bill represent constituents who elected representatives sponsoring and co-sponsoring the bill past November. For the bill, withdraw it, apologize to the Transgender community for even presenting such a bill and make meaningful action to assure Trans Rights are upheld in the state, or face defeat come 2024.
