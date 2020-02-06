Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Bethlehem Veteran’s Warrant Articles: #27, #28, and #29.
I went to the Bethlehem’s deliberative session on Feb 3rd, and while I am a veteran, and have enjoyed the veteran’s tax credit against my residential property taxes for many years, I was confused by warrant articles #27, 28, and 29 that will change the rules and the amounts of the veteran’s property tax credit. I spent some time looking up the pertinent state laws, and feel I as though I now understand what the warrant articles will change. I thought I would share that with the rest of Bethlehem’s voters.
Article #27 if passed in March will adopt the “All Veteran’s Tax Credit” spelled out in RSA 72:28b. This law became effective in June of 2018. It allows a town to adopt its provisions if we vote to do so. The “All Veteran’s Tax Credit” will allow all persons who have served 90 days of active duty and have been honorably discharged to claim the credit against their “residential” property taxes. The law defines “residential” for the purposes of this law to mean principal place of residence. The current amount of the veteran’s tax credit in Bethlehem is $500/yr. The change is that the current veteran’s tax credit (RSA 72:28) restricts eligibility to veterans who served in a combat zone during a conflict. The new law if adopted would remove that restriction and make all veteran’s eligible. No one will be eligible to claim this credit twice even though they might seem to qualify as both an “all veteran” and a “combat veteran”
