Veterans Day
To the Editor:
Veterans Day on November 11th is a day to give thanks to all who have served or are now serving in the United States Armed Forces, to let them know we appreciate them for their service, for their patriotism, and for their willingness to serve and sacrifice for the freedoms we enjoy and take for granted every day.
On Veterans Day recognize our Veterans with a special “Thank You For Your Service”. A handshake, a pat on the back, or heartfelt greeting will make their day and yours too. On this day, and every day, acknowledge and give a special thanks to our aging WWII, Korean War, and Vietnam era Veterans. As with all Veterans, they have earned and deserve our respect and support.
I am reminded of a quote I once read about “What is a Veteran.” “A Veteran – whether active duty, discharged, retired or reserve – is someone who, at one point in his/her life, wrote a blank check made payable to The United States of America, for an amount of up to, and including his/her life.” So very true.
John O’Brien
A proud V.N. Veteran
Orford, New Hampshire
