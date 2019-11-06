Veterans Day
To the Editor:
Veterans Day. The 11th hour. The 11th day. The 11th month. Originally this day was called Armistice Day to commemorate the Anniversary of the end of fighting in WWI. In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower changed the name to become what it is today, Veterans Day, to honor all American Veterans, both dead and alive, but to especially thank ALL the living who served during war or peacetime to defend our freedom.
Look around you. Veterans are everywhere - Grandparents, Parents, Children, Brothers, Sisters, Uncles, Aunts, Neighbors, Coworkers, maybe even your newspaper delivery driver or your friendly Meals on Wheels visitor. 18.2 million living Veterans in the United States today, 9% of which are women, served in at least one war. Let’s celebrate and honor them all today, tomorrow, and every day by taking an active part in keeping America free. Teach our children and grandchildren what it means to be an American, respect our flag, volunteer in our Community to take care of Veterans and their families, and lead the way to make America the very best that it can be!
Veterans Day is a celebration to honor Veterans for their Patriotism, Love of Country, and their willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good. Without our Veterans, we wouldn’t be where we are today. Without You, we can’t get to where we need to be tomorrow. Thank you for your service and all that you have done and will continue to do for our Freedom and this Country! God Bless You All!
Valerie Sargent-Mayhew
Americanism Chairman
Hyde Park VFW Auxiliary Post #7779
Hyde Park, Vermont
