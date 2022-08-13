“Veto Override Day”
To the Editor:
To My North Country Neighbors:
I would like to invite you to join us in Concord on “Veto Override Day”, Thursday September 15th, at 11AM for a “Rally At The Capitol”. We intend to have a large group of concerned citizens there, to greet NH State Representatives and Senators, and to urge them to support the veto override of HB1454. We have a permit to assemble, we will have a PA system, podium, refreshments, and guest speakers. We ask that you wear blue-colored clothing, to show your support for clean water in New Hampshire. Bring a sign, bring your friends and family, and join us as we make history by strengthening environmental protections for water in New Hampshire!
HB1454 is a commonsense, science-based bill that was passed with bipartisan sponsorship, and support, in both the House and the Senate. HB1454 would greatly improve setback requirements when siting a new, future landfill, when and if needed, near a NH body of water, based on groundwater flow and travel time for contaminants to reach that nearby body of water. Today’s landfill siting setback is ONLY 200 feet! That’s the equivalent of a Mac Jones 65-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass! This bill came about to address a real threat we face today, as Casella Waste Systems of Vermont wants to build a massive regional landfill, a home for millions of tons of out-of-state trash, right next pristine Forest Lake! What could go wrong with that idea?
Together, WE can stop this from happening, and the passage of HB1454 into law is the first step. The lawyer for the developer has already admitted that the current site next to Forest Lake would not meet the new safety standards established by HB1454. In other words, HB1454 would stop the dangerous, unneeded, unwanted landfill development next to Forest Lake! Please, we need YOU! Mark your calendars and join us in Concord on Thursday, September 15, 11AM for our “Rally At The Capitol”, and don’t forget to wear blue clothing. We can stop this terrible landfill project from becoming our collective nightmare by strengthening much-needed environmental protections, and for the benefit of our children and their future. In fact, write a note to excuse them from school that day, so as they can experience democracy at work, firsthand, as participants in the rally. After all, it’s their future we are fighting for.
P.S. Please sign our “Protect NH Water & Overturn The Veto of HB1454!” petition at: https://bit.ly/HB1454Petition or visit SaveForestLake.com for the link.
Thank You!
Jon Swan
Dalton, N. H.
