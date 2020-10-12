Vicky Strong and Jeannine Young
To the Editor:
Having lived in Lowell for over 20 years and been involved in local issues to some degree it seems that the more money you spend on trying to get elected to a state office [house seat] the less your chances of succeeding. Katherine Sims lived in Lowell and ran for our house seat at least twice and was soundly defeated on both occasions. She could not get the seat so moved to Craftsbury where she could try again.
Perhaps she can convince the folks Albany, Barton, Craftsbury, Greensboro, Sheffield and Wheelock that she should be allowed to bring her progressive Sanders ideas to the statehouse. Maybe she can fool the good people of those towns; And cause them to overlook the real people that really understand what is needed to representing the needs of rural Vermont, Vicky Strong and Jeannine Young are those people. They are not running to bring the Bernie agenda of progressive foolishness to the statehouse while building a resume and spending money rather than sound, doable ideas that will work for the folks in rural Vermont. Maybe she can buy the seat, she didn’t succeed in Lowell.
Gordon Spencer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.