Violating the Rules?

Once again, it would appear that Casella Waste Systems will be violating another agreement with the Town of Bethlehem. This time, it’s the 2018 Memorandum of Understanding. As you may or may not be aware, this agreement between the two parties defines the boundaries within the Town of Bethlehem that NCES/Casella Waste Systems can operate its landfill operations and defines a few new parameters, including physical access immediately outside of District V, relative only to the Stage VI expansion of the landfill on Trudeau Road. By seeking an expansion of their landfill operations across town and into Dalton, NCES/Casella is in violation of the terms of the 2018 MOU, as well the 2011 Settlement Agreement and the Town of Bethlehem Zoning Ordinance. While the proposed development site for the expansion of NCES landfill operations lies entirely in Dalton, the land that is needed to ACCESS that property is in BETHLEHEM and outside of District V on Douglas Drive. This is a direct violation of Bethlehem’s Zoning Ordinance, as Douglas Drive resides in District III, where landfilling is not permitted, and will surely constitute a change of use for the road and be subject to a site plan review.
Furthermore, the 2018 MOU allows for physical and utility access immediately outside of District V relative to the Stage VI expansion only. Douglas Drive is nowhere near District V. According to the 2018 MOU, “any expansion of the landfill beyond Stage VI…would require an amendment to the 2011 Settlement Agreement and to the Town zoning ordinance, both of which would require Town Meeting approval”. Thus, by seeking expansion into Dalton, NCES/Casella is in violation of both the 2018 MOU and the 2011 Settlement Agreement, as cited in the 2018 MOU. The NCES expansion into Dalton cannot happen without the physical access via Douglas Drive in Bethlehem. Once again, the Town of Bethlehem will have to to hold Casella Waste Systems accountable for its legally-binding contracts and to enforce its own town zoning ordinance. Hasn’t Bethlehem and its citizens been thru enough already? Part of the 2018 MOU states that the Town of Bethlehem agrees to not oppose the Stage VI expansion. If NCES/Casella is not honoring this agreement, why should town government? It’s time to take a stand against the Stage VI expansion and call for the closure of the NCES landfill. Let’s join together and say goodbye and good riddance to a bad neighbor and bad business partner once and for all.
Thank you!
