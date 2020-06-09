Virus and Intentional Destruction of Society
To the Editor:
Recently I heard a gentleman by the name of Francis Boyle interviewed. Mr. Boyle worked as an attorney for the pentagon’s bio-chem-nuke division. Mr. Boyle was adamant, saying not to believe the W.H.O., China or the U.S. concerning these weapons. He also said the virus is a bio-weapon, worked on at a lab the U.S. built, in Wuhan.
The owners of the technological corporations want you to take their vaccine. In it will be nanobots that when they are activated will reproduce and bring your body into compliance with their internet cloud, with them having the ability to track, trace and identify you without you carrying any type of device. The heads of these corporations want to cull the population, they want a post human world with no more than 500 million people.
Look into the “Georgia Guide Stones.” It is a monument to their depopulation agenda. They will be forcing vaccines on you or else you will stay quarantined.
