Vote Against Article 26
To the Editor:
After 18 or so votes against the Casella Waste NCES landfill, proponents are at it again. Don’t be lulled into thinking there’s no landfill issue on the ballot. There is. It’s Article 26. On March 10 we must again stand up to those who can’t envision a future with the landfill by turning out to soundly defeat Article 26. It’s simply a wasteful ploy to divert tax money from a reserve fund where it’s needed in order to conduct an unnecessary study. Taking money from that fund is tantamount to supporting keeping NCES in town.
Bethlehem has been proactively funding a solid waste capital reserve fund to prepare for a future without the landfill. We need to keep the money we have in that fund, not have money sucked out of it. And we need to add $20,000 more this year. Voting for Article 18 to add that $20,000 will help to secure an independent and resilient future for the town.
Bethlehem is doing great, attracting new families and businesses. Now is the time to ask ourselves: How do we want to grow? Who is going to be attracted to a dump town that takes chump-change handouts from a ‘good neighbor’ corporation who might fund some baseball uniforms, but still demanded a $200,000 tax abatement? Entrepreneurs looking for a great place to start a new business? Families seeking a healthy life in a dynamic and friendly community? Hmmm.
