Vote Brice Simon
To the Editor:
I am writing in support of Brice Simon’s candidacy for state representative for Caledonia-3. I have known Brice for nearly six years, and worked with him as an associate attorney in his law firm for about five of those years. From working with him, I have known him to be dedicated and passionate about finding workable solutions to problems. I am confident he would bring the same level of dedication and thoughtfulness to the legislature. Brice Simon will not accept “business as usual” in Montpelier, and will challenge the legislature to tackle the many issues facing the State of Vermont with pragmatism and innovation.
Brice Simon supports aggressive economic stimulus to combat the economic effects of COVID-19, universal healthcare, a livable wage, paid family leave as part of a more comprehensive unemployment insurance and assistance program, a legal marijuana market that promotes small-scale craft producers and supports family farms, and environmental policy that actually improves or pragmatically preserves critical environmental functions and values while not overburdening necessary development.
Please support real pragmatic and progressive change in Montpelier by voting for Brice Simon.
