Vote Campbell for Vermont House!
To the Editor:
I am writing to support Scott Campbell’s re-election to the Vermont House. I have been truly impressed with Scott’s work as our representative, and I know he will continue to do a fabulous job for his constituents and for Vermont as a whole. Scott has been a diligent, conscientious, and committed representative for our community, but I am most impressed by the exceptional effort that Scott has brought to listening carefully and reporting back to his constituents. His reports on legislative business posted in Front Porch Forum have been fantastic and invaluable, and he makes himself constantly and easily accessible through a variety of means.
I know personally that Scott listens carefully to constituent concerns and ideas, and he responds both quickly and comprehensively with real care and with substantial thought and consideration. And he definitely has the best interests of our community at the center of his own concerns and actions. For example, in the face of a threat last spring from the Vermont State Colleges Chancellor and Board to close three campuses, including Lyndon and Johnson, Scott was right out front working to protest the plan and to support bridge funding to prevent the loss of those vital institutions, for our community specifically and for Vermont as a whole. And he has pledged to continue to work for sustainable funding increases beyond bridge funding to ensure that our local community has access to those important educational resources and that our community continues to thrive economically and culturally with those colleges at their hearts.
I value Scott’s commitment to and investment in our community, to his legislative duties, and to his exceptional, conscientious efforts to listen to and to keep us fully informed and engaged in what happens in Montpelier. I will certainly be voting for him as I head out to vote in-person early, and I hope you will be too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.