Vote Charboneau
To the Editor:
I write this letter in support of the candidacy of Kevin Charboneau for re-election to the Newport City council. With his experience from his first term, and his work first as a Vermont State Police officer and now as a truant officer for North Country High School, Kevin is uniquely qualified to retain his position.
Kevin has worked effectively for the City of Newport. He pays particular attention to the financial management of the city, to help keep property taxes in check. He understands that managing the city’s spending, along with seeking grants for certain city projects, benefits Newport’s financial status. His support of the ATV ordinance shows that he is working to improve the conditions for city’s business community.
Kevin’s career shows that he understands the importance of law and order, criminal justice and education. He has supported both the police and fire departments, and serves our community in his role as the truant office at NCUHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.