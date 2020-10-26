Vote Choate
To the Editor:
I am writing to encourage all in Caledonian and Orange Counties to support Matt Choate for Vermont State Senate. I have known Matt for more then 30 years and attended nursing school with him at the University of Vermont.
I know, personally, his commitment to his community and the state of Vermont. More importantly I know his willingness to listen to Vermonters and what matters to them. Having a senator that grew up on a rural farm in Caledonia county, and has moved onto health care is what this county needs. He has so many perspectives to bring to the table, along with an open and educated mind. Please look at the website and VOTE CHOATE 2020. www.votechoate.com
Respectfully submitted,
