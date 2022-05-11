Vote Confusion

There has been a serious misinterpretation of the Town Meeting Day vote on Articles related to the Wheelock Town Hall Accessibility Project. This was caused by a poor choice for the wording of Articles 16 and 17. The confusion caused by this misinterpretation has led to a lack of progress which concerns me.
Voters cast 112 votes that indicated moving forward on the project.
Voters cast 33 votes that indicated lack of support for either of the proposals presented.
Voters were asked which they would “prefer”, Article 16 with a $980,090 estimated cost or Article 17 with a $1,515,400 estimated cost. When you add up the positive vote for the two articles, 112 voters showed positive support for moving forward on the Wheelock Town Hall Accessibility Project. Voters’ ‘preference’ could not be determined as the count was evenly divided between the two articles.
The problem that has arisen is in the interpretation of the ‘No’ votes. Because voters were asked to express their ‘preference’, you can assume voters would cast a ‘Yes’ vote for one of the articles and a ‘No’ vote for the other article.
When you subtract the ‘No’ votes of the people who expressed a preference for one article over the other, the number of ‘No’ votes that could be interpreted as indicating a lack of support for either proposal was 33.
Wheelock voters also showed their support for moving forward on the Wheelock Town Hall Accessibility Project by passing Article 9 which asked for the appropriation of $16,500 to go towards the cost of professional services and the development of construction documents for the project.
I respectfully request that the Board consider the strong support shown by the voters on Town Meeting Day and take the action needed to hold a bond vote on August 9, 2022.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.