Vote Cryans for Executive Council

I write, with enthusiasm, to support the candidacy of Mike Cryans, as he runs for the New Hampshire Executive Council (District 2), a post he has served before with great distinction.
Mike’s qualities hardly need repeating. He is known for his honesty, integrity and effectiveness as a leader.
Other laudable qualities include discipline, strength, commitment, will power, perseverance, stamina - all qualities that show up in his career as an Executive Councilor and magnified by his long history as an elite runner.
Mike has been running regularly since turning 40 and has logged over 111,111 miles, the equivalent of going around the world more than four times over the last 31 years. His current streak of running every day is over 11 and a half years or 4,250 days.
Mind boggling!
Mike has and will bring all of these qualities serving as a member of the Executive Council, and for me, voting for Mike is a no brainer.
Be sure to vote for Mike Cryans in the upcoming election to serve in the New Hampshire Executive Council.
