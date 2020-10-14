Vote Dan Feltes
To the Editor:
Sununu’s handling of COVID-19 isn’t special. Dan Feltes would have done better. Remove the credit given Sununu for handling COVID-19, and you’ve got a conservative who doesn’t have NH citizens’ interests at heart and supports Trump.
Sununu vetoed 79 bipartisan bills in 2019-2020. Feltes works across the aisle for the people of NH.Utility companies back Sununu so he twice vetoed the bipartisan sustainable clean energy initiatives that Feltes supported. Feltes has experienced the challenges working families face. He led efforts to increase the minimum wage and a housing relief plan to protect renters and homeowners unable to make payments during the pandemic. He championed paid family and medical leave insurance. Sununu vetoed them all. Sununu gave himself a $31,000 raise (now earning $134,581 annually) and vetoed increasing NH’s minimum wage from $7.25/hour. Feltes will turn down a raise until the minimum wage is raised.
Feltes condemns white supremacists and those encouraging them. Asked if he still supports Trump after Trump’s refusal to condemn white supremacists, Sununu said “Yes.” Sununu is still “a Trump guy through and through.”Sununu has willfully kept our NH Supreme Court at 80% strength since July 2019. Now he takes credit for waiting to nominate a Justice because he feels the political winds. Feltes wouldn’t stop working with the Executive Council to find an acceptable Justice just because they rejected his first nominee.
