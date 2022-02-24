Vote David Roth

David Roth is running for St. Johnsbury Select Board; he is extremely qualified to fulfill this position and I encourage you to vote for him.
David’s skill sets and knowledge are exceptionally broad and well suited to benefit St. Johnsbury. His cutting-edge involvement in agriculture, media, education, and maple industries will be of tremendous benefit to St. Johnsbury’s select board. David is cutting edge, but not wild-eyed. He understands that not all change is valuable, and some can be very harmful without listening to all perspectives and taking the time to understand unintended consequences.
More than anything, St. Johnsbury needs private investment. David understands how to attract investment and most importantly how St. Johnsbury can position itself to ensure that these investments succeed and improve the town, which will lead to even more investment.
David walks the walk. He has involved himself with the St. Johnsbury School District Strategic Planning Committee, St. Johnsbury Charter Committee, and the Governor’s Commission on the Future of Agriculture in Vermont. Most importantly, David and his family have invested in St. Johnsbury as well, recently purchasing the Artful Eye building with plans to create a destination business.
David Roth will do a tremendous job on St. Johnsbury’s select board; I encourage you to vote for him on March 1st.
