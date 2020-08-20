Vote Early
To the Editor:
Considering all of the controversy about whether or not the U. S. Post Office will be able to deal with delivering the November general election ballots on time and the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic is having on public health and safety, Vermont voters should plan on voting early. In these unprecedented and unpredictable times, no Vermonter will have to choose between their health and their constitutional right to vote. The Secretary of State’s office will be mailing ballots for the November general election to all Vermont active registered voters starting Friday, September 18, 2020. Postage for the mailing of ballots and the return of ballots to the Town Clerks will be paid by the Secretary of State’s office. All envelopes will be pre-paid. Ballots can be mailed back or hand delivered to your Town Clerk’s office.
By voting and participating in elections, you pay honor to the sacrifices that military veterans and their families have made throughout history to protect our freedom and our sacred right to vote. These veterans gave not only their time but their lives to fight and defend American freedom. Our debt to these heroes can never be repaid, but our gratitude and respect can and must last forever. Freedom is never free.
The election in November is too important to sit out. Vote early and stay healthy and safe!
