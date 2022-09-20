Vote for Alison Despathy
To the Editor:
Alison Despathy is a strong voice for Vermont and I want to encourage the voters for the Caledonia/Washington County seat to cast your vote for her as state Representative in November.
As a constitutionalist, she believes in representing the people who elect her, NOT press for her own opinions and agenda. She will listen when you share opinions with her as a servant of the populace and vote according to the constituency of people in her area. Matter of fact, she has made herself available to the public on the Danville green every Saturday at 9 am and Sundays on the Cabot green at 9 am so that she can meet with you personally, hear from you, and bring your concerns to the table in November.
Personally, I find Alison well researched on an ongoing basis, committed to those she serves, and seeking to find best solutions without bias. Having served with her as an advocate to give equal access and choice for healthcare to everyone; she puts forth her issues succinctly, responding to questions directly. She does not hedge on the real issues.
She will work for you to oppose a carbon tax and other legislation that puts undue burden on the taxpayers. She will work to find balance in diversifying our energy needs, while examining closely hidden costs, and finding realistic goals that move us forward together instead of forcing change from the top down.
As a follow on from energy diversification, Alison takes a strong stance on finding, adding, and developing designs for good, affordable and efficient housing that provides for all financial sectors of Vermonters. Making housing available to our existing populations before opening our doors to more financially viable folks from outside the state, will help to stabilize our multi-generational families and cause them to contribute greater value to our small rural communities.
As a healthcare advocate myself, I fully endorse Alison’s stance on health choice. As she recently described herself, “I am fully dedicated to upholding the fundamental human rights of informed consent, body autonomy, and health choice. I will never support a mandate that violates personal health choices or privacy.”
Whether we are talking about housing, energy or personal healthcare, force is NOT an acceptable method of change. It can only bring about contention and mistrust. It does not encourage collaboration and cooperation. Vermont has always been a state where rural neighborhoods and communities come together when times get tough to find solutions. There has been no greater time to bring collaboration to the table in our state legislature than the season we are in.
I urge you to vote for Alison Despathy for State Representative for the Caledonia/Washington seat. Her openness to creative ideas outside of the status quo and weighing the pros and cons of suggested thinking, is in stark contrast to her opponent, Henry Pearl, whose recent history is to vote party lines only.
Want to move forward instead of backward, go to the poles and exercise your right to choose with your vote. Vote for Alison Despathy for State Representative.
Cathy Dodge
West Danville, Vt.
