Vote for Article 5
To the Editor:
My name is Duane Coute and I encourage all Littleton Voters to Vote YES on Article 5 on March 10th.
Article 5 will authorize the NH Department of Environmental Services to arrange for a Water Quality study of Partridge Lake, a state-owned public lake. This study is integral in The State’s efforts to treat the water which has a history of algae blooms. The purpose of the study is to determine how to prevent these blooms in the future.
There will be NO COST to the Littleton taxpayer. This is a Win-Win Article for the Town of Littleton. Please visit https://www.facebook.com/partridge.lake for more detailed information.
