Vote for Blakenship

To the Editor:
I am supporting Nancy Blakenship for the Lyndon Selectboard. I have worked with Nancy on the Lyndon Town School board as well as the Kingdom East School board over the past five years. Nancy is dedicated to the town of Lyndon and will work to promote transparency and accountability. In the years I have worked with Nancy I have seen how she is open to public input, responsible to tax payers and is a true public servant.
I believe a new perspective on the Lyndon selectboard could help to move the town forward. Nancy has the experience as well as the drive to do the difficult work required.
Nancy Blakenship has been a huge asset to this community serving on the school board and I have confidence she will be on the selectboard as well. Vote for Nancy Blakenship for Lyndon selectboard on Tuesday March 3rd.
