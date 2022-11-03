Vote for Charles Wilson

I am writing in support of my friend Charles Wilson. Charles is running for VT State Representative for Caledonia 3.
I believe Charles would represent the county because of his commitment to The Constitutions of Vermont and America and Pro Life. I have known Charles for several years and he stands up for what he believes in.
He will take his oath of office seriously and defend your Rights. Charles believes that far too many Vermonters are afraid to speak out for their Freedom of Speech, their Freedom of religion and the Freedom of Enterprise. Big Government is taking away many of our God given Rights. The State of Vermont is the largest employer. Charles is concerned that the agenda is to destroy small businesses and Family Farms. He is concerned the Middle Class citizens of Vermont will be decimated by ever increasing taxes and burdensome laws that prevent many from succeeding. He is concerned there will become ma welfare state dependent of Government handouts.
He is concerned about the 8.3 Billion dollar budget that has been caused by massive overspending. He is concerned about how we will pay the Bills when the covid relief money dries up.
He is concerned about executive orders and mandates that punished many Vermonters and small businesses while allowing major chains to flourish.
He is concerned about the rush to force EVs on Vermonters who can’t afford to purchase or maintain them, and the fact that Vermont does not have the capability to sustain these vehicles.
What happens if you can’t charge your EV or it is -20 and you are trapped on the Interstate because of a wreck ?
Charles is concerned about the Legislature spending a never ending supply of tax dollars that Vermonters just don’t have.
