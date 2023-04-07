Vote for Clean Water

New Hampshire State Senator, Carrie Gendreau, will be voting on Thursday, April 13, on a bill to protect N. H. waters from poorly sited new landfills. The current siting regulation is outdated and dangerous, calling for only a 200’ setback from waterbodies.
HB56 calls for a science-based assessment of potential new landfill sites. The testing is based on the porosity of the soil and bedrock and the time it would take for toxic leaks and spills to contaminate area rivers, lakes and coastal waters. It is a formula used successfully in other states over many years.
We are asking Sen Gendreau’s constituents in N. H.’s Grafton and Coos Counties to contact her today. Time is short. Please call her office or send a brief email saying you support HB56 to safeguard N. H.’s waters statewide through this proactive legislation. Tell her why clean water is important to you, as we all learn about the terrific public health threats and business costs of PFAS and other chemical pollution downstate and nationwide.
HB56 recently passed in the N. H. House with strong bi-partisan support, 224-155. Your comments to Sen. Gendreau will bolster her position to support the bill on our behalf. Remember the vote is this Thursday.
Another landfill siting bill, SB61, is also being debated with some legislators calling for a two year study before regulations are updated. But HB56 is critical right now for short-term protection of our waters (to immediately replace the high-risk 200’ setback). SB61 may be a good companion bill for ongoing study to further safeguard NH’s clean waters and will be taken up in the coming weeks.
For now, today, please ask Sen. Gendreau to vote YES on HB56. Clean water legislation needs everyone’s support.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
