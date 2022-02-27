I know many of you do not know David Roth because he recently moved here from Burlington but in my opinion, St Johnsbury needs David on the Selectboard! He has proven his commitment to St Johnsbury through his participation on multiple Town and State Committees and thorough his acquisition of The Artful Eye building on Railroad Street.
David has managed multi-million dollar budgets and hundreds of people all around the world but is committed to serving us all right here at home. Most importantly, David is a committed husband and father and is always eager to help whenever there is a need. St Johnsbury will be well served by David’s tenure on the Selectboard. He has my vote.
