Vote for Experience & Proven Performance

Experience matters, whether you are choosing a new car mechanic, a surgeon, or your State Senator. That’s why I am supporting Edith Tucker for State Senator, District 1. Edith is an experienced state legislator. She has represented Coos County as a State Rep for the past three terms, most recently serving on the powerful Ways and Means Committee which deals with state revenue. Edith also understands County Government from her six years on the Coos County Delegation and recognizes how decisions made at the state level trickle down to the county and local level.
Edith Tucker has an impressive record of fighting for the interests of the citizens of northern New Hampshire. She has long been a fierce advocate for the North Country, from her “before Concord” days fighting Northern Pass to her bipartisan bills last term to protect our environment from contamination by tightening landfill siting rules. She has everything I look for in a State Senator: experience in the legislative process, proven ability to work with members of both political parties, dedication to the future of the North Country, and the ability and commitment to get things done for us on Day One. Edith Tucker has my vote.
