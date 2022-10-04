Vote for Hemond for Sheriff
To the Editor:
Once again, I want to encourage voters to mark their ballots for James Hemond in the up-coming November election for Caledonia County Sheriff.
Many of us in this area have known James for years. I have since he was a first year student at St. Johnsbury Academy and an enthusiastic participant in the Academy’s Wilderness Program in which he carried a hefty backpack on backwoods and mountain climbing treks. Starting back then, he showed himself willing to take on demanding challenges, but also do the drudge work that back country and high terrain hiking entail — and in winter weather as well.
James has spent the last 20 years accumulating law enforcement and community service experience, 17 of them in the Caledonia County Sheriff’s Department. He is now its Captain and Chief Deputy.
He has a committed investment in the NEK. His extended local family are deeply part of our community’s commerce, health institutions, and educational and cultural organizations. He has been an advocate for ways to make this community (where he and his wife are raising their two young daughters) drug free and safe.
In recent years, across our nation, policing practices have too often been at the center of controversy, under scrutiny for what some have seen as excessive— and others, insufficient—use of force. I believe James Hemond has struck the right balance. He matches his policing with the needs of the each situation he has had to deal with: he’s first and foremost a keeper of the peace in the community, a listener and a negotiator, and only as a last resort a user of his enforcement power. You, and your children, will live in a safer, more comfortable community with James Hemond as our Sheriff, and I urge you to vote for him.
Bill Biddle
Barnet, Vt.
