Vote for Hennessey

To The Editor:

As Coos County Commissioner representing District Three I am endorsing Erin Hennessey for the State Senate District One. This endorsement is NOT because Erin is a Republican.

The following reasons have earned Erin our support : my wife as a successful small business owner and myself as an elected public official.

Erin has been to Lancaster, Jefferson, Colebrook and Pittsburg no less than ten times. She was there to listen, hear and try to help all of these communities with their issues concerning broad band, cell coverage and COVID – 19.

