Vote for Hennessey
To the Editor:
Although we are registered Democrats,we were the first to contribute to the campaign of Erin Tapper Hennessey in her quest to become State Senator for New Hampshire’s District 1. Generally, we support Democratic candidates, but in this time of terrible divisiveness we believe it is more important than ever to support the best person for the office, regardless of party affiliation.
Erin Hennessey is the right person to represent us in the State Senate. We have come to know Erin very will through our long-time friendship with Erin’son-in-laws, Ed and Erin Hennessey, and her spouse, John.
The primary reason we feel Erin is the right person for the job is that she is an outstanding listener. The egos of those seeking public office often gets in the way of really listening to those who they seek to serve. Erin is also extremely intelligent and energetic. While finding the time to work on North Country nonprofit causes, to serve on many boards and to have been instrumental in combating Northern Pass, she still finds time to be a wonderful mother to her two beautiful children and a very supportive spouse.
