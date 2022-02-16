Vote for Isham

St. Johnsbury is fortunate this year to have 2 candidates competing for a 3 year position on the select board and I would urge you to cast your vote for Steve Isham. I have gotten to know Steve in the last few years being members of the St. Johnsbury Town Energy Committee. Steve has really dedicated himself to the work of planning for the future of St. Johnsbury and has been generous in devoting his time to the job. One of his motivations is his love for his hometown of St.J., being born and schooled here, until moving away for some of his career.
Steve has great interpersonal skills and is very approachable and open-minded towards others’ positions and opinions- a trait that would be invaluable in a select board member. And very importantly, he understands that one of the primary roles of a selectman is acting as a liaison to the St. Johnsbury community. In my experience with Steve, he has put his emphasis on being positive and optimistic about the challenges we have, and he is eager to put his time in to get good things done for St. Johnsbury. How many people do you know that want to devote their time to going to meetings and working on the sometimes tedious but important work of running a town? Probably not many, but Steve is one of them, with the skills and determination to do it. Please vote for Steve Isham for St.J. Select board.
