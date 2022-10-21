Vote for Jane Kitchel

I have been an advocate for children for most of my adult life which is why I am voting for Jane Kitchel to continue as our Senator in the Vermont Legislature. Jane has demonstrated her commitment to supporting Vermont’s children and families in every professional role she has assumed. While in the VT Senate she has supported legislation enhancing Vermont’s Guard ad Litem program for children involved in our court system, Jane still serves on the Chief Justice’s Children’s Task Force and has advocated that funds from a tobacco settlement be invested in improvements affecting the lives of Vermont’s children and families including a home visiting program and judicial masters. She also voted to increase funding to Parent Child Centers to provide services to families most of whose children are coming into State custody.
Jane is practical in the way she addresses the problems facing Vermonters. She has a vast amount of expertise in how to make our government work for its citizens. We need Jane Kitchel to continue as our Senator.
