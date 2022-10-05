Vote for Jeff Greeson

Representative Jeff Greeson deserves your vote for state representative in Grafton - District 6, Wentworth. Jeff has worked hard as a member of the House Commerce and Consumer Affairs Committee.
Jeff stood with House Republicans to pass a fiscally conservative budget that delivered on tax cuts, lowered spending, and gave back nearly $300 million of property tax relief to New Hampshire families. Promising to put children ahead of systems, Jeff helped to push legislation for Education Freedom Accounts across the finish line. An advocate for personal freedoms, he helped preserve individual liberty by shutting the door on vaccine passports and vaccine mandates.
He is deeply committed to his community and is a teaching lecturer at Plymouth State University and has been a minister for over 25 years. As a retired Lieutenant Commander with the United States Navy, he continued his works of service as a member of the New Hampshire House.
Jeff understands the needs of New Hampshire families and will continue to advocate for them while working to advance our economy. I encourage you to vote for Representative Jeff Greeson on November 8th.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.