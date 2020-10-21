Vote for John Rodgers

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
As a summer resident of Lake Salem, I have had several opportunities to discuss issues with the lake with John Rodgers especially considering his first-hand experience with lake issues around the state.
John has been a leader in the state on the issue of lake infestation by aquatic nuisance species having drafted one piece of legislation after another designed to save our lakes and ponds. From funding for signage to increased fines for carrying aquatic nuisance species on your boat, to implementing a rapid response system for new infestations, John has been a leader and an advocate for all of us.
He has recently tackled the problem of Wake boats, or ballast boats, by introducing new legislation to deal with the problems they cause including the possibility of carrying aquatic nuisance species in the water they take into their hull to shore erosion caused by the huge waves they create. That legislation didn’t pass but I am certain that John will continue to fight the good fight if re-elected.
