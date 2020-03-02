Vote for Linda Moore
To the Editor:
Bethlehem, I ask for your vote for selectboard.
Thank you very much for electing me to the Selectboard in 2017. It has been my privilege to work for the town for the past three years, and I’m asking for your vote again on March 10 for a second three-year term.
Our current board works well together and I would like a chance to finish many of the projects that we started. A few of these projects include; how to handle the financially struggling golf course, while preserving an important part of the town’s heritage and balancing the need to minimize costs to taxpayer, following through with the economic development plan for the town, and further examination of the traffic speed issue we have along 302.
I truly enjoy participating in those larger projects as well as in the day-to-day duties that I carry out on behalf of the town. For example, I’ve been working toward replacing the historic markers along Main Street . Also, as liaison to the Visitor’s Center, it was gratifying to facilitate the process to get this important resource repainted.
I also began to see a need to update the advertising that Bethlehem is currently paying for. So when the town received almost $34,000 in unanticipated state funds, I was in favor of using this money for an economic development campaign that would further promote Bethlehem as a great place to work, visit and live.
It’s exciting to be part of the Selectboard that recently gave the Bethlehem Trails Association permission to use town land, at no cost to the town, to build a mountain bike skill park. This positive community effort is part of what makes our town such a great place to live and serve!
As a Selectboard member I am also a liaison to the Conservation Commission and Bretzfelder Committee, as well as town representative to the North Country Council and Scenic By-ways Committee.
In my personal life I still try to find time to ski and hike and to volunteer for the National Forest Service. It was the outdoors that drew me and my husband to Bethlehem from Merrimack in the first place.
I look forward to serving Bethlehem for another three years and I ask for your vote on March 10.
Thank you,
Linda Moore
Bethlehem, New Hampshire
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.